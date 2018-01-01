eSight is more than just a revolutionary technology. It's a movement. Join us.

I’m a teacher. Advocate for your school or district to provide eSight, at no cost, to its legally blind students. Consider speaking directly with decision makers in your school or education board. You can also host fundraisers like raffles, bake sales and silent auctions to contribute, on behalf of your school, to a student who will have their educational experience transformed with sight. Learn More

I’m a politician. Individuals living with vision loss do not currently have direct government support for their eSight. As a politician, you can be the agent of change for public institutions to change the lives of their legally blind constituents at a relatively low cost. Share information about eSight with your fellow colleagues and lawmakers. Reach out to be connected with our Outreach team for more information. Learn More

I’m a healthcare professional. Knowledge is power, so it is only fair that anybody who might have their lives changed by eSight is aware of it. You can make a significant impact by sharing information about eSight with your healthcare network, particularly your colleagues working in vision and ophthalmology. Learn More

I’m an employer. Over 70% of the legally blind around the world are unemployed in spite of being an incredibly hard working community. If you employ someone who is legally blind, provide them with eSight to expand their independence and mobility at work. If not, tackle the unemployment rate head-on by hiring a qualified individual who is blind and providing them with eSight. Lastly, consider giving the gift of sight to someone in your community who is legally blind on behalf of your organization. Learn More

I'm part of a non-profit. Non-profit organizations commonly start initiatives to raise money and awareness for inspirational individuals who need help affording eSight. You can fundraise with your organization to give sight or work directly with someone who is actively fundraising for their own eSight. Additionally, share eSight with your community and donor network to spread awareness about this breakthrough technology. Learn More

I’m a member of the media. There are currently hundreds of legally blind individuals actively fundraising for their eSights. Each fundraiser has a compelling story about how sight can completely change the way they connect with their world. Help share and broadcast their stories to potential contributors to advance their cause. Learn More

I’m living with blindness. Learn more about eSight's breakthrough technology and how it can immediately enhance your vision. Call our incredible team of Vision Advocates to learn more and try eSight for yourself. If eSight helps enhance your sight, do not perceive its price as a permanent barrier. Our Affordability Advocates will work with you to fundraise and connect you with grants and bursaries in your area. Learn More

I’m a family member. Support your family member's eSight journey. Offer to call us on your family member's behalf, if they do not feel comfortable doing so themselves, and share what you learn with them. Suggest arranging their trial or demonstration, and the transportation to their demo location if needed. If your family member needs to fundraise, help them set up their contribution page and spread the word. Learn More